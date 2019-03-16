On My Block Season 2 release date on Netflix: Here is when the coming-of-age dramedy premieres

By John Thomas Didymus

15th March 2019 9:38 PM ET

On My Block Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix after Season 1 ended with a shocking cliffhanger.

Netflix quickly renewed the coming-of-age dramedy series for Season 2 in April 2018 following the launch of the 10-episode first season on the streaming platform in March.

With fans eager to find out what happens next to the two main characters, Ruby and Olivia, the quick renewal of the series came as a relief. Their lives were left hanging in the balance in the aftermath of the shooting in the finale.

Ahead of the return of On My Block for Season 2, here is everything you need to know, including release date, returning cast, trailers, and plot.

On My Block Season 2 release date on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that On My Block Season 2 will premiere on March 29, 2019.

We back fam and there's somethin we gotta tell u: season 2 drops march 29 💰 pic.twitter.com/Z0ZfKqu4X9 — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) March 7, 2019

How many episodes will On My Block Season 2 feature?

On My Block Season 2 will have 10 episodes. Season 1 also featured 10 episodes.

On My Block Season 2 details

On My Block follows the lives of four high school kids living in a rough inner-city neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles.

The series is created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, and stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronni Hawk.

Netflix confirmed in April 2018 that On My Block will be back for Season 2, and announced on March 7, 2019, that the new season will premiere on March 29, 2019.

Production of On My Block Season 2 started in October 2018.

Filming wrapped up late in November 2018.

On My Block Season 2 trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for On My Block Season 2 on March 12, 2019.

The trailer starts with Jamal telling his friends that he has found the legendary RollerWorld cash, a reference to buried loot from a gang heist that occurred in the ’80s. He is nervous about having found so much money and does not feel safe.

The trailer also appears to hint that Ruby survived the shooting incident in the Season 1 finale, but we have no idea what happened to Olivia.

The streaming giant had earlier released a sneak peek clip of the cold opening of the Season 2 premiere on March 7, 2019.

The clip shows memorials to youngsters who died in Freeridge and we see the characters mourning. We see Jasmine placing a teddy bear in front of a memorial and members of Ruby’s family appear to be preparing for a funeral.

We then see Ruby in a casket, but at the end of the teaser, he opens his eyes. This suggests he survived the shooting, but the teaser is silent about Olivia, and fans fear she might have died.

We also see Jamal (Brett Gray) with the buried loot ($200,000) he found in Season 1. The money could be a game-changer for Jamal and his friends, but what happens remains to be seen.

On My Block Season 2 cast

Main cast members expected to return include Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Jason Gena as Ruben “Ruby” Martinez, and Brett Gray as Jamal Turner.

We will have to wait to confirm whether Jason Genao returns as Ruben “Ruby” Martinez and Ronni Hawk as Olivia.

There is widespread anxiety among fans that Ronni Hawk’s character Olivia might actually have died.

Jessica Marie Garcia is also set to return as Jasmine for On My Block Season 2.

On My Block Season 2 plot: What to expect

On My Block Season 1 introduced the four teenage friends struggling to navigate a dangerous life in their gang violence-ridden inner-city L.A. neighborhood.

The Season 1 finale ends on a shockingly violent cliffhanger. Olivia’s (Ronni Hawk) quinceañera is disrupted by gang violence. Cesar (Diego Tinoco) escapes but Ruby (Jason Genao) is shot as he tries to protect Olivia.

The bullet passes through Ruby’s body, exits, and enters Olivia’s body. The season ends with both lying wounded and bleeding on the floor after Latrelle (Jahking Guillory) shot them. Latrelle (Jahking Guillory) had entered the party to shoot Cesar (Diego Tinoco), but he ended up shooting Ruby (Jason Genao) and Olivia instead.

The shooting occurred after Cesar disobeyed Oscar’s (Julio Macias) orders to kill Latrelle. Iungerich revealed in an interview with TV Guide that Cesar will be “disciplined.”

On My Block Season 2 will likely pick up where Season 1 left off.

Season 2 will reveal whether Ruby and Olivia survived. We could assume the worst but it is likely that at least one of the two will survive. Based on the sneak peek video and trailer, it appears that Ruby survived the shooting but we don’t know about Olivia.

On My Block Season 2 will focus on the characters struggling to adjust in the aftermath of the shooting. Cesar will also struggle with guilt over his decision to spare Latrelle.

On My Block Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 29, 2019.