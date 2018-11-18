Olga from 90 Day Fiance’s baby photos ordeal and birth complications: Everything you need to know

Olga and Steve haven’t had the smoothest time on 90 Day Fiance. From a rocky birth to the frustration of not being able to share baby photos, the 20-year-olds have been through a lot in their journey already and they aren’t even married yet.

Unable to get her K-1 Visa secured in time to give birth in the U.S., Steve traveled to Russia to be there instead but even that wasn’t easy for the young couple. As viewers saw last week, the rules in Olga’s home country are different in the U.S.

Steven’s drama at the hospital

Steve learned that the hard way when he had to wait for a doctor’s permission to even enter the delivery room to see his baby born. He was worried that he’d miss the birth while waiting for clearance, something that nearly sent the new reality star over the edge.

Olga’s birth story continues to play out on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance and we get to see if Steven was able to be there for the birth of their child.

Where are the baby photos?

90 Day Fiance is filmed months before airing, meaning that Steven and Olga’s baby is here (not to mention we saw them arguing about the child in previews at the beginning of the season). So how come we haven’t seen any baby pictures yet?



Olga answered that question recently on Instagram, writing about how she can’t wait to start sharing photos of their son.

She said that she had to wait because if she posted before the birth was shown on TLC, it would be a “spoiler”. She wrote:

In a few days we finally can post our son! 🙌🏻During pregnancy we’ve been imaging how he would look like. I really wanted baby’s shape of eyes to be like Steven’s and I wanted him to have my hair color. Here are our photos when we were little. 😋Everyone is so sweet and cute in their’s childhood!

It looks like Olga and Steven will be sharing photos (and hopefully even a name) for their tiny tot as soon as his birth airs on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. We can’t wait to see what he looks like and if he looks the way she had hoped.

90 Day Fiance stars in New York City

Right now, it’s Steven and Olga’s time to shine. We’re weeks into Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and the other couples have been featured extensively, but now the young couple will have more of their story shown.

The 90 Day Fiance cast is currently gathered in New York City as they tape the tell-all.

But is Olga there? She posted an Instagram Live at the end of last week which appeared to show her in NYC, but she doesn’t appear in the short clip above.

In recent days it seems Steven and her have been keeping their social media and their lives on lockdown in fear of spilling any 90 Day Fiance spoilers. Meanwhile, everyone else from the series has been sharing tons of photos as they feud with each other on social media.

Some viewers have commented that while this couple may be the youngest out of the group, they also seem to be the most stable. We’ll see how long that lasts once their story really starts heating up!

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.