Off-road wheelchair built to help partially paralyzed man hunt and fish in the wild | Last Outpost exclusive

The team on Discovery’s new series Last Outpost step their creativity up a notch tonight — as they create an off-road wheelchair to help a partially paralyzed man return to the life he used to know: hunting and fishing in the wild.

Backcountry builders Clint Greathouse and Todd Anderson, of Alaska’s “CT Mad Modz” metal fabrication company, create the all-terrain vehicle out of an old lawnmower.

The episode also sees them combine a camper with a snow-machine to make a mobile ice fishing shack.

Last Outpost sees the duo and their team make one-off creations using nothing but recycled parts to help those living on the edge in the wilds of Alaska. On the premiere they built an ‘unstoppable’ tow-truck and a survival pod made out of an airplane.

Watch Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip from the episode, as the pair test out their first effort at the off-roach wheelchair — and manage to break it!

Last Outpost airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery.