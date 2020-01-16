Odin Lloyd murder motive: Aaron Hernandez outed as gay, pressured to conceal sexuality in Killer Inside

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A new Netflix three-part documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, explores the short life and suicide of the former New England Patriots’ star.

Hernandez was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd, who was dating Shaneah Jenkins – the sister of Shayanna Jenkins, Hernandez’s fiancee.

The Netflix documentary addresses Aaron Hernandez’s sexuality and alleged gay relationship with high school quarterback Dennis SanSoucie.

The seeming lack of an adequate motive related to the murder of Odin Lloyd led to speculation that Hernandez was covering up his past.

Was Aaron Hernandez gay?

In the Netflix documentary, several people associated with Hernandez seemingly confirm the former tight end was conflicted about his sexuality. Dennis SanSoucie, Hernandez’s high school quarterback, spoke at great lengths about their alleged relationship.

Killer Inside explores how Hernandez went to great lengths to conceal his sexual identity, and the series speculates whether his transphobia and ‘tough guy’ image was an attempt to hide his sexuality.

Hernandez frequently complained about transgender inmates to his fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins, and referred to them as “things” in one audio clip. It is suggested his transphobia was one of his many attempts to conceal that he was gay or bisexual.

One of Hernandez’s attorney’s George Leontire, who is gay, spoke about a revealing conversation he had with the former football star after he was “outed.”

“Aaron asked me if I felt or believed that someone was born gay; I said I do believe that,” Leontire stated in the Netflix documentary.

D. J. Hernandez revealed that a babysitter might have sexually abused his brother. Leontire speculated that Hernandez connected his violent behavior or sexuality to his childhood sexual abuse.

Odin Lloyd murder motive: still a mystery?

The Netflix documentary and those associated with Hernandez failed to establish a motive for the killing of Odin Lloyd.

We learn that the two were friends and shared a passion for marijuana. The documentary uses surveillance footage and court testimony to show Hernandez was angry with Lloyd in a nightclub two days before his murder.

However, it is unclear why Hernandez killed Lloyd.

The killing of Odin Lloyd appeared to be the least impulsive act of violence associated with Hernandez. Shayanna Jenkins became estranged from her sister Shaneah, and the documentary suggests she helped Hernandez dispose of the murder weapon.

Two days before the suicide of Aaron Hernandez, investigative journalist Michele McPhee appeared on Boston sports radio show, WEEI’s The Kirk & Callahan Show.

An audio clip revealed that McPhee and the host mocked Hernandez for allegedly being gay and speculated Odin died to keep Hernandez’s secret.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is available to stream on Netflix platforms worldwide.