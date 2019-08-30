Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series setting revealed

Disney made the official announcement during the D23 Expo 2019 that Lucasfilm will develope an Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. Suffice to say, fans were excited about this news and doubly so because Ewan McGregor returns to take on the lightsaber of the Jedi Master.

Kathleen Kennedy also revealed during the convention that all the scripts were written and the project will begin shooting next year. These projects certainly make it an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan.

The Star Wars Show revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series takes place eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Which also means it’s the same time frame as Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Does this mean that we’ll see Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan pal around with Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo? We very much doubt it. Chronologically, Han doesn’t meet Obi-Wan until Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in the cantina scene in Mos Eisley. But, weirder things have happened, and those pesky Jedi do have those Jedi mind tricks.

What has our theory motors going is that the ending of Solo: A Star Wars story leaves a fun door open for old Ben. Don’t worry; we won’t spoil it for you here. But there are a lot of possibilities.

What do you think? Would you want to see this upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series connect with a young Han Solo in some way? Let us know! Disney+ is set to launch on November 12. Be sure to get that subscription to the Disney+ streaming service because there’s a lot of Star Wars related content arriving for fans.

