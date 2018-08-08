Nysha Norris on Bachelor in Paradise: Nurse not giving up on love

Nysha Norris, also known as D’Nysha Norris, is a person you may not remember from The Bachelor. Nysha was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season and she was sent home rather early.

Unlike so many of the other Bachelor rejects, Nysha isn’t interested in finding online fame. In fact, finding her on social media was rather difficult, as there are a few bare profiles online, and a few private profiles.

In case you need a refresher, she is an orthopedic nurse and she lives in Anderson, South Carolina. She has a career and she may not be interested in getting a blogging career, an Instagram persona, or paid sponsorships to promote projects. One could argue that she’s one in a million.

Since we know so little about her, we can only really guess what she’s looking for. Since she appears to be focused on her career, she may want someone who can make his own money. Maybe she isn’t looking to live a public life, so Instagram models or bloggers may be off limits for her.

Nysha did pursue Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, but he didn’t exactly have a big following after his time on The Bachelorette, where he tried to win Emily’s heart. He essentially disappeared from the spotlight, focused on his racing, and even got his real estate license so he could continue to grow his career and his earnings.

This could be the kind of guy that she’s looking for, as she may not be interested in sharing her work as a nurse on various platforms or on social media.

Are you excited to catch up with Nysha Norris on tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise? Do you think she will find love?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.