Nui on Shark Tank: Will another keto idea win over the sharks?

On Sunday’s episode of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs will enter the tank and pitch a cookie. But this isn’t just any cookie. Even though it started out as the Keto Kookie, the name was changed to Nui Foods to encourage more than just Keto diet followers to try it out.

These cookies are designed to suit those on the keto diet, giving you low-carb, high-fat, and a sugar-free experience. They are also grain and gluten free.

Kristoffer Quiaoit and Victor Macias created this product as they had lost weight themselves, but struggled to kick the sugar to the curb. They wanted to create something that allowed them to enjoy sweets without the guilt and calories.

According to the company’s website, the two lost weight via a low-carb, low sugar diet. Victor ended up losing 40 pounds. However, after educating themselves about the foods they were eating, they realized sugar was tough to dodge.

Each cookie has 1 gram of sugar, which comes from natural sweeteners, such as those found in pears and grapes.

You can buy the cookies on Nui’s website and get them in four different flavors at present time: ginger, chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, and peanut butter.

You can buy them in four-packs, which gives you eight cookies, or an eight-pack which gives you 16 cookies. The four pack is $16.95, and the eight pack is $24.95.

Kristoffer Quiaoit and Victor Macias address the prices on the company’s website, revealing that they would love to lower the prices, but that ingredients that are healthy simply cost more. These include almond flour, almond milk, monk fruit extract, vanilla extract, and grass-fed butter.

Even though the website states you can only buy through the website, we found the cookie on Amazon. All flavors except the new ginger are available here in both four and eight packs.

