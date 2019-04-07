Nuchas on Shark Tank: Empanadas with a twist could tempt the sharks to take a bite

Nuchas specializes in “immigrant food for an immigrant nation” and they are serving up a large selection of empanadas, both sweet and savory. The man behind the innovative food company is Ariel Barbouth and on the next episode of Shark Tank, he’ll be asking the sharks to put their money where their mouth is and invest in his business.

There are a few things that make Nuchas unique, including their take on traditional cuisine from around the globe. With meat, vegetarian, vegan and dessert options, there’s a handheld treat for even the most discerning of eaters.

Back in 2009, Ariel Barbouth and his wife started Nuchas with “$9000 and a dream.” They took the convenience of the Argentinian empanada and married it with flavors from around the world.

What they came up with was a convenient and delicious meal that they’re hoping to take mainstream.

Nuchas already has three locations in New York City but you don’t have to travel to the Big Apple to get your hands on this dish. They also ship nationwide and Nuchas can be ordered online.

Surely, Ariel will be bringing samples for the sharks to try. Are they going to prove that “different is delicious” and tempt a shark to invest or will Nuchas be sent packing without a Shark Tank deal?

