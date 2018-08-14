Stormy Daniels’ cryptic ‘nope’ for Celebrity Big Brother House stint in Tweet

Today we reported on the breaking news first launched by The Sun (UK) that the cast for Celebrity Big Brother House on Channel 5 beginning this Thursday would topline the adult film entrepreneur Stormy Daniels.

Daniels blockbuster claim that she had a sexual encounter with President Donald J. Trump allegedly happened the year his youngest son Barron Trump was born (2006).

Daniels, in a series of Tweets, denies this casting, using concise “Nope” and “Where do you get this stuff” in her retweets of our story.

Nope — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 13, 2018

Where do you get this stuff? — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 13, 2018

Daniels also tweeted she won’t talk about Trump in a “reality TV show.”

For those excitedly believing I am going on a reality show to talk about Trump, I hate to rain on your parade. That is absolutely NOT gonna happen. I never said that. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 13, 2018

The news of her casting was also reported by The Daily Mail, The Mirror, and The Hill.

An unnamed source told The Sun that “Stormy is the biggest signing for this year’s show and she’ll make headlines around the world.”

Also listed as Celebrity Big Brother cast are TV star and Scientologist Kirstie Alley, the “human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves from Brazil and Nick Leeson—the British trader whose nefarious doings with Barings Bank in the mid-90s earned him a stay at the big house.

Monsters and Critics’ TV critic April Neale has reached out to Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, for confirmation and comment. Stay tuned.