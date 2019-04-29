‘Not today’: Game of Thrones fans give collective response after being asked to work today

Last night’s episode of Game of Thrones offered fans a huge moment when it was not Jon or Dany or Bran who killed The Night King — but Arya Stark in the first major battle of her life. And she did it with the quote “not today.”

To understand how much this “not today” moment meant to fans, watch the reaction when Arya thrust her dagger into the stomach of The Night King.

Last Game of Thrones tweet (yes finally) but this is the best reaction I’ve seen so far LETS GO #GamefThrones #NotToday pic.twitter.com/LspOuxS3Kh — Sam (@samgoldsmith21) April 29, 2019

When young Arya started training, she was asked what we say to the God of death. The answer is “not today.” She was asked that in this episode as well and once again, her answer was “not today.”

When she leaped toward The Night King, he turned and grabbed her by the neck. He was ready to end the life of the youngest Stark when she suddenly dropped her dagger, caught it with her other hand, and ended the Night King and his army.

Not today.

That made Arya the true hero of Game of Thrones — the least likely one to save the kingdom and the greatest of them all.

All hail Arya of House Stark, First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Azor Ahai, Changer of Faces, Wielder of Needle, Killer of House Frey, Slayer of Night King, Hero of Mankind, Savior of the North, and Protector of the Realm. #NotToday pic.twitter.com/yQYUsYkv27 — S²³ (@SaraBsm_) April 29, 2019

Arya also gave hope to everyone who cheered her on as someone who would not die today. The world rejoiced with the term “not today” as the memes on Twitter began to flow in.

Me today at work when my boss asks me to do literally anything #NotToday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8qq8sFjWEo — Pepe Silvia/Mimi-Rose Howard (@bloodgutschoco) April 29, 2019

My boss: you comin in to work ?

Me: #NotToday pic.twitter.com/1ImF5axNlS — Arya Stark's Office, Pls Hold… (@YaMansDoggyMoms) April 29, 2019

I will not let Monday get me down because … Arya. #NotToday pic.twitter.com/EfxD2Q82Z4 — Casey Moore (@Casey_Moore) April 29, 2019

Game of Thrones just had one of the biggest moments in television history last night and for fans of the show, Not Today is now a mantra to live by.

