Norman Reedus ‘screamed like little girl’ riding down volcano in Hawaii for Ride with Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus rides down a volcano in Hawaii in fierce cross-winds on this week’s episode of Ride with Norman Reedus — in an experience which he jokes left him “screaming like a girl”.

The Walking Dead star said the scene, filmed as he and photographer Patrick Hoelck traveled across the Big Island, felt like a “near-death experience”.

It saw the pair struggling to ride as they explored one of the island’s most scenic roads, with winds blasting them from the side. At one point the duo tried to use the van that was being used to film them as shelter from the winds, but they ended up getting a bit too close for comfort.

Reedus recounts the experience while meeting with local residents after they ask him how his ride on the island has been so far. He replies: “It’s been beautiful, it’s so pretty here, all except for that near-death experience going down that mountain.

“We went down a volcano mountain — I keep talking about it because it was terrifying because the wind came in — I was screaming like a little girl. I thought I was going to die!”

This week’s Hawaii episode also sees Reedus try out fishing, playing the ukelele, and snorkeling as he and Hoelck ride across the island. The second season of Ride with Norman Reedus has already seen the star visit Spain, South Carolina’s Lowcountry, California, and New Mexico.

Ride with Norman Reedus airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.