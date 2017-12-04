Norman Reedus gets beaten with leaves in New York on Ride with Norman Reedus finale

Norman Reedus is no stranger to a bit of violence on The Walking Dead — so it’s maybe not a surprise that he agreed to get beaten with LEAVES on the season finale of Ride with Norman Reedus on AMC.

The actor undergoes the bizarre spa treatment as he explores the art, food and culture which lies under the surface in his home city, New York.

The episode also sees him ride through the Big Apple’s streets and eat pizza with celebrity chef Mario Batali.

He also visits old friends and undergoes the exfoliating leaf-beating spa treatment — which is common in places like Russia and Turkey — at the hands of some pretty tough-looking guys.

Watch the clip below as Reedus jokes about needing a “safe word” to get them to stop if things get too serious.

The finale comes after the Walking Dead star visited Hawaii on last week’s episode — which saw him ride a road down the side of a volcano.

The Ride with Norman Reedus season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC.