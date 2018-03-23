NOLA Mayor Mitch Landrieu: Get to know tonight’s top guest on Real Timer with Bill Maher

Tonight on Real Time with Bill Maher, the top-of-the-show interview is Mitch Landrieu, the controversial mayor of New Orleans who struck down the Confederate war hero statues in the city.

The four Confederate monuments — Gens. Robert E. Lee and P. G. T. Beauregard, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and the Battle of Liberty Place monument — were removed from prominent locations.

Landrieu chronicles the path he took toward removing the monuments in his new book In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History.

Who is Mitch Landrieu?

Landrieu is a native of the Broadmoor neighborhood of New Orleans and comes from a big Catholic family of nine children. He and his wife Cheryl have five children of their own.

Landrieu credits friend and musician Wynton Marsalis for opening his eyes to how the presence of Confederate statues in New Orleans was hurtful, leading to him to attempt to rid New Orleans of a past sullied by post Civil War white supremacist history.

A practicing attorney, Landrieu matriculated at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. where he majored in political science and theatre, earning a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Loyola University Law School in New Orleans.

Landrieu is trained in mediation and negotiation by the Harvard Law School Negotiation Project, the American Arbitration Association, and the Attorney Mediator’s Institute.

He was sworn in as the 61st Mayor of New Orleans on May 3, 2010, and was overwhelmingly reelected to a second term, the first mayor in the city to be elected by majorities of both white and African-American voters; accomplishing this feat twice.

Landrieu has been a healing force for New Orleans, with the city ranked as the #1 metropolitan area for overall economic recovery by the Brookings Institute and as America’s Best City for School Reform by the Fordham Institute.

More accolades under Landrieu’s watch include the city earning the World Tourism Award for outstanding accomplishments in the travel and hospitality industry. The city of New Orleans will celebrate its 300th anniversary this year (2018.)

Throughout his years of public service, Landrieu has spearheaded the Cultural Economy Initiative to quantify and grow jobs in Louisiana’s culture, music, food, film, and art industries.

He also created the first in the nation Office of Social Entrepreneurship and has reformed Louisiana’s juvenile justice system with a focus on rehabilitation and reform as opposed to punishment and incarceration.

Who are the other guests on Real Time this week?

Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy is the mid-show interview guest and has made frequent appearances on Real Time. The outspoken Bostonian is a leading advocate for strategies to protect public health and the environment.

McCarthy served as head of the EPA from 2013-2017, working to ensure that Obama administration’s public health and environmental protection goals and Climate Action Plan were met, according to the Office of International Programs.

In 2015, McCarthy signed the Clean Power Plan, for reducing carbon emissions from existing power plants that helped secure the Paris Climate Agreement. McCarthy currently serves as a senior fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University.

The roundtable guests are columnist Mona Charen, journalist Chris Hayes and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance.

Charen stunned her fellow conservatives at the last Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over Roy Moore and Trump’s alleged personal transgressions:

Mona Charen, who stunned #CPAC by rebuking conservatives for excusing the behavior of Donald Trump and Roy Moore, was just escorted outside by 3 security guards after her speech. More in @POLITICOMag story later. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 24, 2018

Hayes is a journalist and author and the host of All In with Chris Hayes, a weekday news and opinion television show on MSNBC.

Meanwhile, author and commentator Nance recently blasted POTUS son-in-law Jared Kushner in several TV interviews.

Of Kushner’s alleged murky dealings, he told Joy Reid of MSNBC: “It poses a national security risk because you [Kushner] may be trading on government information, government intelligence.

“We don’t know whose side you may be trading it for. You may be an agent of a foreign power or you may be using classified information for your own enrichment.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at 11.30pm on HBO.