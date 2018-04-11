Noah Randle was killed in botched home invasion robbery: Murder Chose Me looks at the case

The murder of Noah Randle in a botched home invasion robbery features on this week’s episode of Investigation Discovery series Murder Chose Me with Rod Demery.

The 22-year-old was killed at a birthday party after walking in on two masked gunmen holding up his friends at gunpoint while attempting to rob them.

When hero Noah tried to run and grab a shotgun to protect his friends, he was shot in the head.

The initial investigation was reportedly bungled when a new detective mistakenly showed a witness two photos rather than six as was supposed to happen.

Then there were back-and-forths about which local jurisdiction in Shreveport the case fell into.

In April 2016, one of the assailants, LaMario Laws, who had been charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. He was later sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Another man, Laws’ uncle Shannon Collins, was initially arrested but the case against him was dropped due to insufficient evidence at the time — and he’s believed to have fled the area years ago.

It’s believed at least three people were involved in the home invasion, but Laws is the only one to have faced any sort of justice.

In August 2017, it was reported that the case had been reopened, but there are not believed to have been any further developments made public.

The case features on this week’s episode of Murder Chose Me with former Shreveport police detective Rod Demery, in which a “plot fueled by a bitter grudge” is discussed.

The episode description reads: “A pair of masked gunmen crash a late-night birthday party, and when guest Noah Randle makes a heroic attempt to intervene, he is shot dead.

“Detective Rod Demery is called in to work on his day off to supervise a rookie detective with her first homicide, but quickly realizes the case is far from open and shut.

“As Demery digs deeper, he learns of a curious connection between the birthday girl and a person of interest, and a sinister plot fueled by a bitter grudge.”



Murder Chose Me with Rod Demery airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.