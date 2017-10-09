No sex toy left behind on The Real Housewives of Dallas

This week on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman use their amazing impersonation skills to get hold of LeeAnne Locken’s hotel room key as they search for a sex toy.

LeeAnne and D’Andra Simmons are sharing a room but that does not stop Brandi and Stephanie impersonating them both. With an outrageous sparkly playsuit, swagger and sass they head to the hotel reception. D’Andra reckons the outfit Brandi has chosen is exactly what LeeAnne would wear for shopping or signing autographs.

They check LeeAnne is away for half an hour and then carry out their mission. With loads of name dropping and going on about her movies, Brandi convinces the hotel receptionist to hand over LeeAnne’s hotel key and they head on up to search for the infamous sex toy!

Also on this episode, a trip on a yacht turns a little rough as the truth behind some nasty rumors comes out.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Mondays at 10:01 PM ON BRAVO.