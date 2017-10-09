Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

No sex toy left behind on The Real Housewives of Dallas

9th October 2017 by
Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman

Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman try to pass themselves off as LeeAnne and D’Andra on RHOD

This week on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman use their amazing impersonation skills to get hold of LeeAnne Locken’s hotel room key as they search for a sex toy.

LeeAnne and D’Andra Simmons are sharing a room but that does not stop Brandi and Stephanie impersonating them both. With an outrageous sparkly playsuit, swagger and sass they head to the hotel reception. D’Andra reckons the outfit Brandi has chosen is exactly what LeeAnne would wear for shopping or signing autographs.

Brandi Redmond is always up for some fun

Brandi Redmond is always up for some fun

They check LeeAnne is away for half an hour and then carry out their mission. With loads of name dropping and going on about her movies, Brandi convinces the hotel receptionist to hand over LeeAnne’s hotel key and they head on up to search for the infamous sex toy!

The hotel receptionist is pretty easy to fool

The hotel receptionist is pretty easy to fool

Also on this episode, a trip on a yacht turns a little rough as the truth behind some nasty rumors comes out.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Mondays at 10:01 PM ON BRAVO.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages