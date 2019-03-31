No Good Nick release date on Netflix: Here is when the new comedy series premieres, plus trailer

No Good Nick is a brand new comedy series coming to Netflix in April. The series, created by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan, promises fans of comedies plenty of laughs and fun.

It follows a young street-smart girl who infiltrates a family to get revenge. But things do not go as planned.

Ahead of the premiere of No Good Nick, here is everything we know about the upcoming series.

No Good Nick release date on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that No Good Nick will premiere on Monday, April 15, 2019.

How many episodes will No Good Nick feature?

No Good Nick will feature 20 episodes.

No Good Nick Details

The series is created by David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan. Kogan and Steinberg wrote the series with Bob Koherr, Eric Dean Seaton, Robbie Countryman, Emily Schmidt, and Teddy Steinkellner.

Filming of the series started in September 2018.

Bob Koherr, Eric Dean Seaton, and Robbie Countryman directed the episodes.

The show stars Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin, Siena Agudong, Kalama Epstein, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

No Good Nick posters, teasers and trailers

Netflix released the official trailer for the comedy series on March 28, 2019.

The streaming service also recently released an official poster for the show.

No Good Nick cast

The series stars Siena Agudong (Star Falls) as Nicole, Melissa Joan Hart as aggressive and competitive career mom Liz, while Sean Astin plays Liz’s “dorky” but fun husband Ed.

Others cast members are Lauren Lindsey Donzis (Liv & Maddie) as Molly, Kalama Epstein (Fosters) as Jeremy, Kyla Drew as Becky, Sanai Victoria as Tamika, and Eddie McClintock as Tony.

No Good Nick: What is the series about?

The series follows Nicole, a 13-year-old street-smart grifter who wants revenge on a family that she believes ruined her life.

The family takes her in after she shows up at their doorstep claiming to be a distant relative.

But after she gets to know the family better she grows fond of them and has compassion. She finds herself questioning her original mission to get revenge.

She struggles to decide whether to proceed with her planned revenge against the family or abandon it.

No Good Nick premieres on April 15, 2019, on Netflix.