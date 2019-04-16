No Good Nick cast: Who plays Lisa Haddad?

Netflix has released a brand-new sitcom No Good Nick with an ensemble cast. Familiar faces like Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart, Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin, Kalama Epstein and Siena Agudong in the lead role as Nick are featured in Netflix’s latest release.

However, it is the actress who plays Lisa Haddad that viewers have been asking about.

Who plays Lisa Haddad on No Good Nick?

Lisa is introduced episode 4 of No Good Nick. She is played by 17-year-old actress Josie Totah. You may recognize the actress, who was previously known as J. J. Totah, in previous roles such as Seymour O’Reilly in Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2016 movie Other People.

Josie Totah came out as transgender in August 2018, in a Time magazine article that she authored.

“My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”

In episode 4 of No Good Nick, Nicole tries to gain Jeremy’s trust by suggesting he runs for student council president against the unopposed Lisa Haddad.

Jeremy doesn’t think he stands a chance against the charismatic Haddad, who is also the vice president and a senior. Lisa approaches Nick and Jeremy to give them badges with her campaign slogan: ‘Give a nod to Lisa Haddad.’ Nick then offers to be his campaign manager.

Josie has over 500,000 followers on Instagram and was cast to star alongside Adam Devine in upcoming Disney comedy film Magic Camp.

All ten episodes of No Good Nick Part 1 were released on April 15 and are currently streaming on Netflix worldwide.