Ninja Super Bowl commercial: All we know so far

Ninja has teased that he’s going to star in a Super Bowl commercial. Pic credit: Ninja/YouTube

Ninja, the Fortnite: Battle Royale Twitch streamer, has landed his first Super Bowl commercial. The ad is set to air this Sunday during the big game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams right before the half-time show featuring Maroon 5.

The news of the Super Bowl commercial comes from Ninja himself, as he shared a brief clip of the commercial on his Twitter account.

Here’s what we know about the ad.

So happy to share with you guys one of the many amazing things we'v e been working on and why I've been traveling so much. Catch me in the #NFL100 #SBLIII

commercial right before halftime. pic.twitter.com/FEAQSdsYMP — Ninja (@Ninja) January 31, 2019

We know that the ad features some famous faces from the NFL. Ninja, real name Tyler Blevins, acts as a waiter in the ad, serving a few NFL players. In the video, you can see Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan, Aaron Donald, and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

They are all curious about who this gamer is with Peyton adding that Ninja is a video game master. In the commercial, Ninja also talks to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, who is also a Fortnite gamer.

As for the ad’s purpose, it appears to be for the NFL 100, which is an annual list highlighting the top football payers, voted by fellow players. Right now, Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Carson Wentz, and Julio Jones are in the top four based on the website.

If you’re wondering why a Fortnite streamer is getting a spot in a Super Bowl ad, it’s important to remember that Fortnite had an incredible year in 2018. It’s quite possibly the most popular game in the world based on last year’s numbers, as the company behind Fortnite earned $2.4 billion in digital revenue.

As for Ninja, he seems to dominate this space with his contributions reportedly earning him almost $10 million in 2018.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 3, with kickoff at 6:30/5:30c on CBS.