Nina West Instagram: What we know about the curvy RuPaul’s Drag Race star

Nina West is a curvacious drag queen from Columbus, Ohio. This 39-year-old queen is ready to compete on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and we did some digging to see what we can expect from her during Season 11.

It appears that West is quite the entertainer, earning the Entertainer of the Year pageant award. She’s also written and produced her own shows, which features her dancing. It sounds like she could be a leader in some of the group challenges coming up on the show.

One of the things we admire her for is her work with advocacy and being a fundraiser for LGBTQ causes. She’s passionate about helping others and this will surely come out on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This curvy and busty star has the perfect hour-glass figure, which gives her appearance a level of glam and fun that is hard to compete with.

Plus, she has the incredible skill to transform into new characters, as she recently shared photos of her playing the role of Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Her Instagram account also revealed that she’s a fun and exciting queen with a colorful wardrobe, bright makeup, and a lively personality.

It appears that she doesn’t have a comfort zone and can adapt to many fun and creative situations, which means she’ll thrive in the competition.

Another bonus is that Nina West actually knows Bianca Del Rio, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race after competing on Season 6.

On Instagram, West shared a photo of them together, remembering the time that they met one another for the first time.

It sounds like they have grown closer since their first meeting, and one can imagine Nina has asked for plenty of advice so she can try to win the crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.