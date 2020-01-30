Nilsa Prowant arrested: Why did the Floribama Shore star get in trouble?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Floribama Shore will be filled with drama as tonight’s episode catches Nila Prowant drunk and acting wild. She was arrested in St. Petersburg last July while filming the show and it was all caught on camera.

In the preview for tonight’s show, Floribama Shore viewers will see how everything went down and how Nila Prowant ended up arrested.

TMZ shared her mugshot and the video of her kicking out a window.

Why was Nilsa Prowant from Floribama Shore arrested?

During a night out drinking with her housemates, Nilsa Prowant decided to flash her breasts. That caught the attention of local police officers, and they decided to talk to her. While she was with the police and waiting to find out what would happen to her, things got a little intense.

As Nilsa Prowant was getting into a taxi to leave, police said that if she calmed down, there would be no charges. At that point, she was free to go without any legal issues.

Instead, Nilsa snapped and was throwing out profanities and giving middle fingers. That wasn’t the worst of it, though, as she lost control in the taxi and began swinging and kicking. She kicked the window so hard, it shattered.

That was the final straw for the officers who had otherwise been patient with a very drunk Nilsa. They arrested her for disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs.

Nilsa Prowant joins Aimee Hall in the arrested on Floribama Shore group

Last season on Floribama Shore, Aimee Hall found herself in trouble in Panama City Beach, Florida. She was arrested for an altercation, and when this season filmed, she was still handling her court case as she had to travel to PCB while shooting.

Aimee Hall and Nilsa Prowant are close friends, and when she found out what happened to her friend, she was not happy. The entire event will go down on tonight’s all-new episode, and it looks like it will be filled with alcohol and chaos.

What will end up happening to Nilsa remains to be seen, but her friends are going to be there for her when it all goes down. Will there be shade thrown on Twitter tonight as the episode airs? With rumors of a feud happening among Floribama Shore cast members, anything can happen.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.