Nightflyers Season 2 release date, trailers, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Syfy’s Nightflyers is the latest horror sci-fi series that fans are talking about. The first season of the series dropped on Netflix for viewers outside the U.S. on February 1 after it premiered on Syfy on December 2, 2018, and ended on December 13.

After having watched the first season, fans are now asking whether there will be Nightflyers Season 2. Fans want to know when Nightflyers Season 2 will come out and what to expect of the plot of the upcoming season.

To answer your questions, we bring you everything we know so far about Nightflyers Season 2, including likely release date, cast, trailers, and plot.

Will there be Nightflyers Season 2?

There is no official word yet from Syfy whether Nightflyers will be renewed for Season 2. But the first season of Nightflyers ended with a cliffhanger that left many questions unanswered and opened up multiple new plot and storyline possibilities for Nighflyers Season 2.

Although the cliffhanger reveals that the showrunners hope to return for Season 2, it is not yet clear whether Syfy will renew Nightflyers for another Season.

Ratings are usually the best predictor of whether a show will be renewed for a new season. But the ratings for Nightflyers’ inaugural season on Syfy have not been very impressive. The ratings dropped from 0.15 (18- 49 demographic) and 0.623 million viewers (Live+SameDay) for the season premiere on December 2 to 0.09 and 0.420 million viewers for the season finale that aired on December 13, 2018.

Overall, the first season of Nightflyers averaged a 0.09 rating and 0.395 million viewers.

The critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic have also not been particularly good. However, the pickup of the series by the streaming giant Netflix makes it more likely that we will see another season of the horror sci-fi series.

Being available for streaming on Netflix gives the series a better opportunity to attract more attention and gain more viewership.

Many TV series have been saved from obscurity following a Netflix pickup. And a Season 2 renewal could give the creators the chance to set right the plot and storyline shortcomings of the inaugural season.

A better performance on Netflix will positively influence Syfy’s decision to renew the series. And even if Syfy eventually decides to cancel the show, Netflix could pick it up as an addition to its original series lineup. This could bring about a change in the creative direction of the series that makes it appeal to a wider audience.

Nightflyers Season 2 release date

If Syfy renews Nightflyers for Season 2, the channel will likely follow the schedule for Season 1. That is, fans can hope to see Nightflyers Season 2 released in December 2019 (Season 1 premiered in December 2018).

If Nightflyers Season 2 premieres on Syfy in December 2019, fans outside the U.S. can expect to see the new season on Netflix early in 2020, before it eventually launches on the streaming platform for U.S. viewers late in 2020.

Nightflyers Season 2 details

Nightflyers is the small screen adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s horror/science fiction novella and the short story collection of the same name.

The novella and short story collection were made into a film back in the 1987, but the movie failed at the box office.

Although Martin is credited as an executive producer for Nightflyers he was unable to directly participate in developing the series as a result of his exclusive contract with HBO.

Martin is best known as a fantasy, horror and science fiction writer. He is also a screenwriter and TV producer. His best-known work in the fantasy genre is A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was adapted into HBO’s Game of Thrones (TV series 2011- ).

The first 10-episode season of Nightflyers premiered on Syfy on December 2, 2018. The series also launched on Netflix on February 1, 2019.

The TV series adaptation of Martin’s Nightflyers was written by showrunner Jeff Buhler.

Nightflyers Season 1 was produced in early 2018, with filming taking place on location in Limerick, Ireland. The companies producing the series are Universal Cable Productions, Netflix, Hypnotic, Gaeta Rosenzweig Films, and Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions.

The series is executive produced by Buhler, Gene Klein, Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta (Gaeta Rosenzweig Films), Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser (Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions), and David Bartis and Doug Liman (Hypnotic).

The story, set in 2093, follows a team of scientists who travel with a telepath in an advanced spacecraft, The Nightflyer, on a mission to save humanity from extinction, following the outbreak of a deadly disease on Earth. The goal of the mission is to contact an alien race in the void beyond our solar system who can help to save humanity.

Nightflyers Season 2 trailers

Syfy has not yet dropped a trailer for Nightflyers Season 2. But based on the fact that the network dropped the trailer for season 1 in March 2018, several months before the season premiered in December, fans are hoping that if Season 2 is renewed early enough we might be able to see the first trailer for Season 2 in spring 2019.

However, it is very unlikely that the trailer for Season 2 will be available in the spring of 2019. But if Syfy renews Nightflyers for Season 2 by the spring of 2019, fans can hope to see the first trailer by the fall of 2019.

While we await news of the renewal of Nightflyers for Season 2, enjoy the trailers for Season 1.

Nightflyers Season 2 cast

The main cast of Nightflyers Season 1 is expected to return for Season 2 if the series returns.

The series stars Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) as the psychiatrist Dr. Agatha Matheson, Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Night Shift) as astrophysicist and expedition leader Karl D’Branin, David Ajala (Jupiter Ascending, Fast & Furious) as ship captain Roy Eris, Sam Strike (Timeless, EastEnders) as L-1 telepath Thale, Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) as the cyberneticist Lommie, Angus Sampson (Mad Mike: Fury Road, Fargo) as xenobiologist Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Demon, The Last Ship) as the genetically enhanced human Melantha Jhirl, and Brían O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby) as chief engineer Auggie.

Nightflyers Season 2 plot

Nightlfyers is set in 2093 and tells the story of a team of scientists and a telepath who embark on a perilous journey on board the Nightflyer beyond our solar system with the aim of making first contact with a mysterious alien race known as the Volcryn.

They undertake the dangerous journey to obtain the knowledge needed to save humanity from the outbreak of a deadly disease. But the mission soon runs into trouble when it emerges that there is a mysterious and malevolent digital presence on board the Nightflyer. The evil presence turns out to be the digitally uploaded consciousness of the captain’s dead mother.

The entity unleashes a bloodbath and the only hope of the human crew is Melantha Jhirl, the genetically enhanced human member of the crew.

The plot and storyline for Nightflyers Season 1 is based on the novella by author George R.R. Martins. But major changes had to be made to the plot of the TV series adaptation to allow it to go on beyond the novella’s story which ends with everybody except one crew member dying.

Nightflyers Season 1 finale ended on a cliffhanger that opened up a wide field of alternative storytelling possibilities for a potential Season 2 run of the series.

We meet the alien Volcryn for the first time in the season finale, and we will be seeing more of them if the series returns for Season 2. And while the first appearance of the Volcryn answered some questions, it raised new ones that Season 2 will need to address.

The inaugural season ends with D’Branin (Eoin Macken) being transported back to Earth. He is reunited with his daughter in an alternate timeline where she is alive even though the deadly plague is still raging.

Fans are looking forward to Nightflyers Season 2 to learn what happened to the crew. Did they survive the reboot? Did they meet the Volcryn? Did they also get transported back to alternate Earth realities like D’Branin?

“Well, it’s funny because I suppose it’s a cliffhanger. It’s also in a sense a return to the beginning,” showrunner Buhler said while commenting on the cliffhanger ending of Season 1 during a chat with Collider.

“We’ve been dealing with memories and the sort of cyclical story you see open with Agatha and Rowan as they appear at the end of the series, or close to the end of the series, and we end with D’Branin in a moment that mirrors his the beginning of his journey.”

Fans are also hoping that the series will return for Season 2 so that they can get answers to other questions left unanswered, such as the nature, powers and purpose of the Volcryn, and what happens to the rest of the crew after contacting the aliens.

It remains to be seen whether the creators of Nightlfyers will have the opportunity to answer these questions since we do not yet know whether Syfy plans to renew the series for Season 2.

“When I pitched Nightflyers, I pitched a journey that encompassed more than one season,” Buhler told The Verge. “The novella essentially outlines where the first season goes and leaves us in a place of total mystery. We have some opportunities to dig a bit deeper into the world.”