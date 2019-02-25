Nicollette Sheridan fires back after Lisa Rinna claims Harry Hamlin’s ex left him for Michael Bolton

Nicollette Sheridan was a hot topic of conversation on last week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even though she is not one of the stars of the show, she has connections to two of the ladies.

Denise Richards joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season and is already connecting with the women. She was talking about Aaron Phypers, who was her boyfriend while they filmed and is now her husband.

During the early moments of this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he was still married to Nicollette Sheridan while dating Richards.

Lisa Rinna weighs in on Nicollette Sheridan

Once Nicollette Sheridan was brought up, Lisa Rinna was happy to pipe in on the situation. She is currently married to Harry Hamlin, and the two share two daughters together. However, he was married to Nicollette Sheridan prior to getting together with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

As Lisa Rinna told it, Nicollette Sheridan was married to Harry Hamlin for less than a year. She said that the actress took off with Michael Bolton while Hamlin was away filming a movie. Of course, all of the ladies were listening to the tea Rinna was spilling.

She did thank Nicollette Sheridan for letting Harry Hamlin go because without that happening, she wouldn’t be married and have the two lovely daughters that she shares with her husband.

Fake news is called out by Nicollette Sheridan

Of course, Nicollette Sheridan found out about what was said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, she actually quoted the clip on Twitter that someone tweeted to her and called it “fake news.” That is a really heavy accusation, especially given she isn’t known for being particularly nice in certain situations.

FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv https://t.co/OFJzjje57d — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 23, 2019

Her marriage to Harry Hamlin was over in 1992 when he filed for divorce. The two had been married for less than a year after tying the knot on September 7, 1991. Nicollette Sheridan denies that she left Hamlin to be with Michael Bolton as Lisa Rinna told it, though she did begin dating the musician in 1992.

Harry Hamlin responded to the “fake news” slam, revealing that Nicollette Sheridan not only left him for Michael Bolton (though he used pop singer instead of name dropping in his response), but it was also two weeks after his mother died. Ouch.

Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife “nose to nose” but ending our marriage was not one of them! — Harry Hamlin (@HarryRHamlin) February 24, 2019

Insisting that their marriage was ended “nose to nose,” Nicollette Sheridan wants Harry Hamlin to own his part. She believes that he is just supporting Lisa Rinna’s version because she is his wife. There are always three sides to the story, and it looks like the truth is somewhere between Hamlin’s account and Sheridan’s account.

Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.@HarryRHamlin @lisarinna https://t.co/GUEVCVsAYT — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 24, 2019

Hopefully, more of this will continue to go on as Nicollette Sheridan, Harry Hamlin, and Lisa Rinna continue to air their dirty laundry on social media. Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have remained quiet this time around, which is likely how it will stay.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.