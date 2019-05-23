Nicole Nafziger is planning summer wedding in Morocco, her family won’t be there to see marriage to Azan Tefou

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are finally getting married! The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently revealed her plans to head to Morocco this summer and tie the knot with Azan. However, it doesn’t look like her family will be there to share in the happy moment.

This isn’t the first time Nicole and Azan talked about getting married. Previously, their wedding plans fell through due to a couple of issues — lack of funds and his K1 VISA being denied.

Now, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple’s best chance of getting Azan to the U.S. is by getting married in Morocco first. Nicole previously said that’s their plan and then, she’ll end up living in Morocco temporarily with plans to apply for a spouse VISA in order to move back to Florida with him.

Nicole’s family isn’t going

It looks like Nicole’s daughter May will be in Morocca with her this summer but the rest of her family will not.

In the past, Nicole’s family has been skeptical about her relationship with Azan and questioned whether they’d ever make it to the altar or not. Despite that, she insists the wedding will happen and now, Nicole is saying it will happen this summer.

Nicole’s family won’t be on hand for the nuptials though. According to In Touch, Nicole’s plan is to head to Morocco in June, after her sister gets married so that she can start planning her own wedding.

When it comes to her family witnessing the event, though, that’s not going to happen. According to the report, Nicole’s family is worried the wedding won’t go down and they’ve got a good reason.

Several of her family members already shelled out quite a bit of cash for plane tickets to Morocco to see her get married. After two canceled weddings, they aren’t sure Azan and Nicole will actually get married this time and it makes sense they wouldn’t want to get burned again.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.