Nicole and Azan are still not married on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Nicole and Azan are back for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 despite still not getting married. In a sneak peek for the upcoming premiere, Azan shares the bad news — they had to postpone the wedding.

It turns out that the pair still don’t have enough money to make their marriage dreams come true so instead of tying the knot in a quickie ceremony, they decided to put it all off — again.

Will these two ever make things official?

Nicole reveals she was forced to leave Morocco because they didn’t get married and she’s seriously missing her man. When she shares her plan to see Azan, he seems hesitant.

Is he really in this relationship for all the right reasons? 90 Day Fiance viewers have been asking that question since the pair first made their debut.

When Nicole suggests they both go on vacation to Grenada, since she can’t go back to Morocco yet, Azan doesn’t seem all that thrilled. He pulls back, even more, when she informs him that in Grenada, they can share a hotel room.

This is something they couldn’t do in Morocco due to the country being strict Muslim and the 90 Day Fiance stars being unmarried.

Nicole even suggests they could be affectionate in public if they were to meet up in Grenada but Azan shuts her down quick when she mentions making out on the beach. Again we have to ask, does Azan really even like Nicole or is he just hurting for a Green Card?

Check out the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek and see what you think.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.