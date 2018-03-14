Nico tries to convince Tanya she still loves him on Little Women: Atlanta finale | Exclusive

There’s drama in the air on the Little Women: Atlanta finale tonight — as Nico turns up unannounced while the girls are on a trip to NYC, and tries to convince Tanya that she’s still in love with him.

As can be expected after their previous altercations, Sam is not happy to see Nico there. After showing up unexpectedly, Nico tells Tanya: “I decided to come and talk to you about some things that I was hearing. You and Devon decided not to move forward with your marriage…and I was just thinking that that’s a great thing.”

Tanya says: “We’re not getting married, and that’s that…” before Nico asks: “Did that have anything to do with me?” Tanya replies flatly: “No.”

Nico responds: “You sure?” Tanya then tells producers: “This trip was supposed to be for me to clear my mind about this whole Von situation — and now he [Nico] wants to pop up?!”

Nico then tries to convince Tanya that she’s still in love with him, saying: “You can try to make it seem like you don’t like being around me, you can try to make it seem like you don’t know how to be my friend, but the simple fact is that, Tanya, you still love me. It’s in your body-language.

“You don’t have to tell me you f***ing love me, it’s in the way you f***ing look at me. Von sees it. Everybody sees it, Tanya. Even if you were to marry Von tomorrow, you’re still going to have a level of love for me that you can’t escape — and that’s all I’m trying to say.”

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.