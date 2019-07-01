Nickelodeon drops images for 2019 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive keepsakes sold at their booth

Heading to the 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego?

Comic-Con attendees can go over to Bikini Bottom at Comic-Con from July 18-21.

And today, Nickelodeon’s Comic-Con 2019 retail items images have dropped for fans so they can make plans to get to booth #4113 in the main hall.

Always top-sellers, fans can scoop them up before these collectibles are sold out, which happens every year.

These items will be for sale at the Nick booth (#4113) while the network is also celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants, the adorable sponge boy created by the late marine science educator-turned-animator Stephen Hillenburg for Nickelodeon.

The animated series became a worldwide cultural icon and children everywhere adored the underwater adventures of SpongeBob and his sidekicks like Patrick.

Available will be both new and nostalgic Nick retail items spanning SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rugrats and more.

The T-Shirt Station and retail shop will customize t-shirts (SRP: $20) with characters and art from their choice of eight fan-favorite Nick shows: All That, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Legend of Korra.

The exclusives are:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Exclusive Shredder Figure

The Shredder (SRP: $30.00) is ready to rock! Based on Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the 2019 exclusive Shredder figure ultimate nemesis stands nearly 6” tall and features a ball-joint articulated head with “glowing red eyes, a body molded in a translucent brown with gray, metallic-sprayed armor, and shredding claw weapon accessories.”

Features include a “slide joint neck articulation, waist articulation, ball-joint articulated shoulders, and hips, knee and ankle articulation so you can pose him in hundreds of different ways.”

Shredder’s box is highly-collectible, described as a “uniquely-styled, five-sided penta-shaped window box placed in a protective white mailer box calling out the “2019 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Shredder’ name.”

Metallic Green Reptar EEKEEZ

the exclusive Reptar Eekeez Figurine (SRP: $15.00) is modeled after the popular Rugrats character. It is a hand-painted resin figurine featuring realistic wood-carved design, measuring approximately 4” tall.

Chuckie Finster Bitty Boomer

Bitty Boomers (SRP: $20.00) are ultra-portable wireless licensed Bluetooth speakers.

This fellow is just under 2″ in height, and .25 lb. in weight with the strap included — as is the USB charger. They hold a charge for up to five hours.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Odd Sox

Socks are boss! The lean, mean, green turtle socks will be the get, as these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (SRP: $15) socks have everyone’s name all over them. #Stockingstuffer fodder!

Nick ‘90s Fanny Pack

The look is back as the ’90s fanny pack craze proved to be a winner once. This one (SRP: $20) featured Nickelodeon’s most iconic ’90s series; you’ll be styling with this nifty pack on your hip.

Nick Box

Time to collect 2019 San Diego Comic-Con enamel pins! Each subscription (quarterly) Nick Box SRP: ($50) comes filled with “exclusive collectibles, apparel, accessories, home goods and so much more, featuring all your favorite classic Nickelodeon shows.”

The Nick Box at SDCC features an SDCC exclusive. This installment features these items and more:

Exclusive Chokey Chicken Pin: “Yee Haw! SDCC exclusive enamel pin!”

What’s Cookin’?: This tasty Winter box is full of exclusive items that will make your mouth water.

Spinning Reptar On Ice Kitchen Timer: Reptar on Ice timer.

Mr. Tastee Vinyl Figure: Exclusive Mr. Tastee, the coolest Nick Box exclusive vinyl!

Cookie Stamp Set: Featuring Tommy, Chuckie, and the cookie queen herself, Angelica.

Powdered Toast Man Apron: To be a master chef in the kitchen, one must dress like one.

Jolly Good Sardines Socks: Cover up your feet in the cold. Odor not included.

Hey Arnold! Refrigerator Magnets: Add these exclusive fruit boys to your fridge.

Good Burger Pillow Cover: Exclusive to Comic-Con

Enchanted Up-Chucks Pin Set: One-of-a-kind pins only in the Nick Box!

Good Burger Squishy: This Squishy is like having a real Good Burger, but without all the grease.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS TOY LINE:

Memes for real as these 8” collectible vinyl figures (SRP: $30.00) bring to life fan-favorite show and movie moments forever cemented by popular memes. SDCC figures include Mocking Imaginaaation SpongeBob and Surprised Patrick.

These figures will be sold with a 20th Anniversary enamel pin of either SpongeBob or Patrick.

SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeHeads

Halloweenies perk up your ears: These Bikini Bottom (SRP: $6.00) characters are 20” soft, inflatable headwear! Made to fit most kid and adults heads.