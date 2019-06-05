Nick Wallace: Who is creepy magician from America’s Got Talent?

Nick Wallace brought his magic act to the latest episode of America’s Got Talent and, as he prepared to take the stage, he let the audience know that he would “be attempting to contact the other side.”

In his pre-show interview, Wallace also revealed a bit of his backstory and again stated that he would soon be terrorizing the judges. Well, he wasn’t lying…

Nick Wallace performs for AGT judges

New AGT judge Julianne Hough reacted right away when she saw a chair with a sheet over it on stage. Things became creepy very quickly.

Gabrielle Union, the other new AGT judge, was brought up on stage to help with the act. None of the judges really understood how it worked and they were in a bit of disbelief when it was over.

When Simon Cowell called him creepy, it stuck.

Can Nicholas Wallace become the 2019 AGT winner?

There were a lot of other great performances from Tuesday night, including another singer walking away with the Golden Buzzer. This time, it was Benicio Bryant who received the honor, as Howie Mandel sent him straight through to the live shows.

Gabrielle Union acted quite befuddled when the other three judges sent Nick Wallace through. It should be interesting to see what he can do in the next round.

Nick describes himself on his social media as “Pure evil wrapped in Mr. Roger’s sweater”, and you can find him on Instagram here. His website calls him a “practitioner of the art of astonishment” and a “master of subtle illusion and manipulation”.

Below is a video from his YouTube page that gives a look at what might come during his next performance.

In one of his early claims to fame, Nick Wallace appeared on Penn and Teller: Fool Us, where contestants try to fool the famous magicians. He succeeded, which could be why he wanted to try his craft on America’s Got Talent.

He’s also appeared on FOXtv’s Houdini & Doyle’s World of Wonders, and was the 2018 recipient of the Allan Slaight Award for Candian Rising Star. He was also previously awarded the title of Canadian Champion of Magic.

The creepy AGT magician will appear again, at some point, during Season 14.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.