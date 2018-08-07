Nick Spetsas on Bachelor in Paradise: What you need to know about him

Nick Spetsas didn’t quite win Becca Kufrin’s heart on this year’s season of The Bachelorette, but he is ready to find love. Nick actually went home rather early on the Bachelorette, so don’t worry if you don’t remember much about him.

He hails from Palm Coast, Florida and while he may look like another male model, he’s actually an attorney. However, a quick glimpse of his Instagram profile doesn’t provide any hint of legal work.

Instead, Nick Spetsas looks like he could be a fitness model, a personal trainer or an Instagram personality. He appears to really like himself and his body.

In promoting Bachelor In Paradise, he chose to share a photo of himself flexing in front of Chris Harrison. As he points out, he was flexing in front of the greatest of all time.

While there are no photos of Nick Spetsas in a suit, working at a legal office, or of him going to court, there are plenty of pictures of him posing as a model. It sounds like he may have gotten a few modeling gigs because of his body and his face. Surely, this has only increased since appearing on The Bachelorette.

But Nick isn’t all about himself, health and muscles. In fact, it sounds like he’s a big family guy.

He had plenty of things to say about his mother on Instagram. He even gave her a shout-out, sharing a photo of him in his younger days. It’s clear that his mother plays a huge role in his life.

It will be interesting to see if Nick Spetsas finds love tonight. Are you going to tune in tonight to catch the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.