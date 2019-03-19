Nick Merico on American Idol 2019: Every Witch Way actor blows away judges with Back to Black by Amy Winehouse

18th March 2019 11:01 PM ET

Nick Merico may look familiar to American Idol viewers and for a very good reason. During his introduction during his audition, Nick revealed that he got his first big break as an actor on the popular Nickelodeon series Every Witch Way.

That revelation surprised Katy Perry, who asked Nick about his experience on the small screen. He admitted that it was pretty amazing but also shared that acting just wasn’t his passion, singing is what he really wants to do.

Then, Nick Merico took his place behind the piano where he sang and played Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black. Before he even opened his mouth to sing, it was clear that Nick has plenty of musical talent and when he began belting out the Winehouse hit, the judges were beyond impressed.

It’s not clear what Luke Bryan said because it was profane and American Idol bleeped it out but Katy Perry commented that Nick was coming for Luke’s job with that last note, commenting on the perfect falsetto that he ended the audition with.

Even though Katy told Nick Merico that he had a few things to work on (and we’re not even sure what she was talking about), all three judges agreed that Nick was going to Hollywood.

Nick Merico on Every Witch Way

As Nick Merico shared during his American Idol audition, he got his lucky break at just 17 years old when he was cast in the role of Daniel Miller on Every Witch Way. He played that role for a total of 85 episodes from 2014-2018.

In addition to his role on Every Witch Way, Nick also appeared in one episode of the Charlie’s Angels television series in 2011 as well as one episode of The Haunted Hathaways in 2015.

