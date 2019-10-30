Nick Lachey, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, and David Dobrik on America’s Most Musical Family: When does the show air?

Move over American Idol and The Voice, there’s a new musical competition series crowding the airwaves. Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family begins airing this Friday, November 1.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, this new show features an amazing group of 30 different family bands performing in front of three celebrity judges — Ciara, David Dobrik, and Debbie Gibson. The prize for the winner is a recording contract with Republic Records and a possible $250,000 cash prize partnership with Capri Sun’s 100% Juice, according to the show’s press release.

The stars of the show are no strangers to musical fame. Nick Lachey began performing with his brother Drew in 1996 for 96 Degrees, Ciara began singing at a young age with the girl group Hearsay, and Debbie Gibson began performing while still in high school. YouTuber David Dobrik is the only one without a musical background. All four will appear during the second hour of TODAY on Wednesday, October 30 on NBC to talk about the new show.

One of the first five families presenting their own versions of popular hit songs for the first episode of America’s Most Musical Family is The Rees Family from Nashville. The group features eight of Linda and John Ree’s 10 children that range in age from 13 years old to 30. All of the kids play multiple instruments, including the trumpet, trombone, and bass. They will be performing Walking on Sunshine.

Another family group, WanMor, consists of four brothers from South Jersey. Some have said that they represent a sound similar to Boyz II Men. That might have something to do with the fact that they are the sons of Wanyá Morris from Boyz II Men and their band’s name is derived from his name. They will be singing It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Then there is Just Sibs, a family that consists of three harmonizing sisters and one beatboxing brother from Rancho Santa Margarita, California. They will be singing Honeymoon Avenue.

The remaining two families are the country music brother/sister duo, Juna N Joey, from West Palm Beach, Florida singing Beautiful Crazy and the sibling quartet, The Mitchells, from San Jacinto, California taking on the Gogo’s We Got the Beat.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The premiere of America’s Most Musical Family will simulcast across BET, MTV, MTV2, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land, and VH1 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), with new episodes airing every Friday night on Nickelodeon.