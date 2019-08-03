Nia Jervier on Dear White People: Kelsey is a cautionary tale for relationships in Season 3

Dear White People is quite good at exploring the most controversial topics in today’s world and digging deeper within those subjects.

Outside of the issues of race, social media trolls, and other current matters, one topic it has no problem facing head-on is the discussion of LGBTQ relationships, such as the unlikely gay quirky character Lionel.

But Lionel isn’t the only star that is an unconventional gay character in the show. Kelsey (Nia Jervier), the rich, bougie, valley girl also displays a side to these roles that branches out of the stereotypical norms. And in this season, she faces a common problem that can be found in all relationships.

What common problem? Well, let’s dive into the specifics. Be aware, Spoilers will follow.

Kelsey on Dear White People has a bad romance

In the recent season released over the weekend on Netflix, Kelsey is caught up in a strange romance with Brooke. The only issue is Brooke has no history of having any romantic relationships with a person of the same sex, which gives Kelsey a major pause.

Kelsey stresses to Brooke her concerns and says she does not want to hook up with a tourist, also known as someone who is just trying to find out what their sexual preference is.

Brooke insists that she does feel something and she knows Kelsey can feel it too. So, after giving in, they both sleep together. And unfortunately for Kelsey, her concerns were correct.

Brooke becomes distant and cold. And when Kelsey confronts Brooke about what she has done, she has no words to excuse her actions.

Unfortunately, there’s not much closure on their story from this point but it is left open to possibly be explored if a fourth season is greenlit.

Nia Jervier on Dear White People Season 3

This represents a cautionary tale across spectrums of relationships — gay or straight. Anyone has the capacity of being used and this is a form of it rarely explored in film and/or television.

If one senses that they are being used rather than valued, the red flag should not be ignored. And as Jervier herself states, anyone — no matter their circumstances of race, wealth, or sexual preference — can feel taken advantage of in a relationship. Speaking to Bustle, Jervier expands on this saying:

“Everyone’s gone through a breakup. And just because Kelsey is a spoiled bougie Black girl at an Ivy League school who happens to be a lesbian doesn’t mean she won’t feel heartbreak in the same way that a straight White man or anyone else would feel it.”

With the way Brooke and Kelsey’s relationship was left open-ended, one can imagine that this will not be the end of their story. Maybe with a fourth season, Netflix can bring some closure on their issues next year.

Until then, Dear White People Season 3 can be streamed now on Netflix.