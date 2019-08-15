New trailer for Star Wars: Resistance and the Appearance of Kylo Ren

A new trailer just hit online for the second season of the LucasFilm animated series Star Wars: Resistance on the Disney Channel.

Along with this new sneak peek, big news arrived as well.

This new teaser reveals the Colossus (the mobile aircraft refueling station the show takes place on) did not make it to their destination of D’Qar. Now Kaz (Christopher Sean) and the rest of Team Fireball must find a new home while evading the First Order.

It’s not going to be easy either, as they are short on food, water, and fuel. Worry and despair grow with each moment as the First Order gets closer and closer. They must work together to survive.

Since last season, Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) defected to the First Order and became a TIE Fighter pilot.

Her superiors believe she is the key to tracking down the Colossus.

The trailer ends with the appearance of Kylo Ren (Matthew Wood, who previously voiced the character in LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars and more). We also see Gwendoline Christie will return to voice Captain Phasma too. Additional vocal cast includes Joe Manganiello as Ax Targrin, Daveed Diggs as Norath Kev, and Lucy Lawless as the Aeosian Queen.

For those who haven’t seen the first season here’s a quick rundown of the show.

Star Wars: Resistance starts off six months before the events of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) recruits a young New Republic pilot by the name of Kazuda Xiono to take on the role of a spy. He sends him on a mission to find out who is secretly working with the First Order on the aircraft fueling station called the Colossus.

This season will be the final one of the animated series which makes it the shortest of the modern Star Wars animated cartoons. Season 2 will mostly take place during the events of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Last Jedi. It’s set to debut on October 6 on the Disney Channel.