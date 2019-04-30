New on Amazon Prime Video May 2019: Every new release coming out this month

Amazon Prime has released their full schedule of streaming offerings in May and while the list is not as ambitious as Netflix, they have a couple of collections that might interest some genre fans.

For example, in the horror section, Amazon will be unleashing almost every Friday the 13th film up to A New Beginning. They will also be offering a couple of sequels to Night of the Living Dead.

Adding to this, the company will finally release its horror remake of Suspiria on May 3. So, there are plenty of reasons for a horror fan to get excited.

Amazon will also be releasing Sneaky Pete Season 3 which stars Giovanni Ribisi as a conman pretending to be the son of his prison buddy’s family.

It’s an incredible show that is worth bingeing for anyone looking to stream something next month. Plus, it does not hurt that Bryan Cranston played a part in the show’s success.

To round everything out, Amazon will finally release the series Good Omens which is adapted from the always imaginative Neil Gaiman. The show involves an angel and a demon working together to save the world, and if that premise does not hook you, maybe the addition of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the leads will.

Here is the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.

What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2019?

Arriving on May 1

Shanghai

Arriving on May 2

The Yellow Handkerchief

Arriving on May 3

Suspiria – Amazon Prime Original Movie

Arriving on May 5

Crash

Arriving on May 8

Action Point

Arriving on May 9

Dinosaur 13

Arriving on May 10

Sneaky Pete (Season 3) – Amazon Prime Original Series

Wishenpoof (Season 2, Part C) – Amazon Prime Original Series

Arriving on May 13

The Romantics

Arriving on May 14

King of Thieves

Arriving on May 15

Yardie

Arriving on May 16

Punisher: War Zone

The Punisher

Arriving on May 17

Fleabag (Season 2) – Amazon Prime Original Series

The Durrells (Season 3)

Poldark (Season 4)

Arriving on May 19

Federal Hill

Arriving on May 20

Jesus’ Son

Arriving on May 22

Lulu on the Bridge

Available May 25

Morning Glory

Arriving on May 26

The Frozen Ground

Arriving on May 31

Antitrust

Awaiting

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Chinese Hercules – Ma tou da jue dou

Cougars Inc.

Deadtime Stories

Emperor

Eulogy

F/X

F/X2

Super Dragon – Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung

Flawless

Fluke

Forbidden Ground

Free Money

Friday Night Lights

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Fun Size

Good Omens (Season 1) – Amazon Prime Original Series

Hart’s War

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Jennifer Eight

Lost and Delirious

Mission: Impossible

Murimgori

N.Y.C. Underground

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

Private Parts

Reservoir Dogs

Shaolin Drunk Fighter – Gimunsayukbang

Shaolin vs. Lama – Shao Lin dou La Ma

Woman Avenger – Shi mei chu ma

Tao tie gong

The ‘Burbs

The Big Wedding

The Constant Gardener

The Doors

The Ghostwriter

The Gift

The Letter

The Lonely Man

The People vs. George Lucas

The Puffy Chair

The Secret of NIMH

Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot

X+Y

