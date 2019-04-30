New on Amazon Prime Video May 2019: Every new release coming out this month

Amazon Prime has released their full schedule of streaming offerings in May and while the list is not as ambitious as Netflix, they have a couple of collections that might interest some genre fans.
For example, in the horror section, Amazon will be unleashing almost every Friday the 13th film up to A New Beginning. They will also be offering a couple of sequels to Night of the Living Dead.
Adding to this, the company will finally release its horror remake of Suspiria on May 3. So, there are plenty of reasons for a horror fan to get excited.
Amazon will also be releasing Sneaky Pete Season 3 which stars Giovanni Ribisi as a conman pretending to be the son of his prison buddy’s family.
It’s an incredible show that is worth bingeing for anyone looking to stream something next month. Plus, it does not hurt that Bryan Cranston played a part in the show’s success.
To round everything out, Amazon will finally release the series Good Omens which is adapted from the always imaginative Neil Gaiman. The show involves an angel and a demon working together to save the world, and if that premise does not hook you, maybe the addition of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the leads will.
Here is the full list of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video next month.
What’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2019?
Arriving on May 1
Shanghai
Arriving on May 2
The Yellow Handkerchief
Arriving on May 3
Suspiria – Amazon Prime Original Movie
Arriving on May 5
Crash
Arriving on May 8
Action Point
Arriving on May 9
Dinosaur 13
Arriving on May 10
Sneaky Pete (Season 3) – Amazon Prime Original Series
Wishenpoof (Season 2, Part C) – Amazon Prime Original Series
Arriving on May 13
The Romantics
Arriving on May 14
King of Thieves
Arriving on May 15
Yardie
Arriving on May 16
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
Arriving on May 17
Fleabag (Season 2) – Amazon Prime Original Series
The Durrells (Season 3)
Poldark (Season 4)
Arriving on May 19
Federal Hill
Arriving on May 20
Jesus’ Son
Arriving on May 22
Lulu on the Bridge
Available May 25
Morning Glory
Arriving on May 26
The Frozen Ground
Arriving on May 31
Antitrust
Awaiting
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Chinese Hercules – Ma tou da jue dou
Cougars Inc.
Deadtime Stories
Emperor
Eulogy
F/X
F/X2
Super Dragon – Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung
Flawless
Fluke
Forbidden Ground
Free Money
Friday Night Lights
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part 2
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Fun Size
Good Omens (Season 1) – Amazon Prime Original Series
Hart’s War
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Jennifer Eight
Lost and Delirious
Mission: Impossible
Murimgori
N.Y.C. Underground
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Private Parts
Reservoir Dogs
Shaolin Drunk Fighter – Gimunsayukbang
Shaolin vs. Lama – Shao Lin dou La Ma
Woman Avenger – Shi mei chu ma
Tao tie gong
The ‘Burbs
The Big Wedding
The Constant Gardener
The Doors
The Ghostwriter
The Gift
The Letter
The Lonely Man
The People vs. George Lucas
The Puffy Chair
The Secret of NIMH
Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot
X+Y
