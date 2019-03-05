New Amsterdam Season 1 Episode 15 preview for Croaklahoma: Max reaches his breaking point

New Amsterdam Season 1 is slowly coming to an end, and Dr. Max Goodwin’s cancer is creeping into the forefront during the last few episodes of the season.

During tonight’s episode, Max (Ryan Eggold) will focus on his treatment and start bonding with some other cancer patients.

However, a conversation leads him to struggle with his own battle and possibly question his life with cancer. In the preview released by NBC, it’s clear that he’s thinking about dying and starts telling his family members to prepare for life without him.

“Max bonds with the patients undergoing chemo with him, but a conversation leads him to struggle with his reality.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has difficulty handling a personal matter regarding a patient’s family and Iggy struggles with a realization regarding his daughter,” reads the episode description from NBC’s press site.

You can check out the preview for tonight’s episode below.

Throughout Season 1, Max has been somewhat in denial about his abilities to work with his cancer. He does appear to have a Superman mentality, proving that he has incredible strength to work before and after treatments.

On the outside, Max Goodwin appears to be doing just fine, but on the inside, he’s starting to suffer panic attacks, not really sure how he’s coping with possibly dying from cancer.

As revealed by the trailer, he even questions Dr. Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) judgment concerning another cancer patient.

Other than Goodwin’s cancer battle, this episode also brings back Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and the struggles he has with his daughter.

The teaser, however, doesn’t give us any sense of resolution with this storyline, but there’s still another episode left of the season, which airs next Tuesday on NBC.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.