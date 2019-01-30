New Amsterdam return date: When does NBC show come back on?

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam cast. Pic credit: NBC

New Amsterdam viewers are eagerly awaiting the return of this NBC hit after a short break. Initially slated to go off-air for one week in January, new episodes have been postponed once more, leaving viewers wondering when the show will return.

Typically, New Amsterdam airs Tuesday nights, but on January 29, the president was supposed to deliver the State of the Union. At that point, the show was set to return on February 5.

Now, NBC has had to shift the schedule again due to the rescheduling of the SOTU address, meaning the next episode of the show has been postponed an additional week.

Adding to the confusion has been the series of TV commercials that NBC has rolled out to try to help Season 1 of the new series.

We wish we could help Reynolds get his own name plate. 😂 #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/Pl2cEvZBKw — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) January 30, 2019

When does show come back on?

The New Amsterdam return date is now set for Tuesday, February 12. NBC is trying to put out a lot of new advertising so that viewers don’t miss out on the new episodes.

The network already added more episodes to the inaugural season, pushing the episode order to 22 this year. This means that there are still 10 episodes left to air in the final months, giving a lot of time for the show to work up to its Season 1 finale.

Ensuring that viewers know that the schedule has been updated is an important task for the network. That will give it a stronger chance at earning a second season, with the hopes that the ratings can be strong in its time slot down the stretch.

Whenever you need us, we'll be standing right there with you. #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/g01uNEVfc1 — New Amsterdam (@NBCNewAmsterdam) January 29, 2019

For the episode scheduled to air on February 12 titled The Blues, NBC states that Max (Ryan Eggold) will continue to work to solve underlying problems within the hospital, despite struggles with his own treatments.

Also, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) will make the choice to do a costly surgery to determine an elusive diagnosis. Meanwhile, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) must face her personal demons head on.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.