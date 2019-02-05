New Amsterdam renewed: When will Season 2 premiere on NBC?

New Amsterdam has been renewed for a second season. Pic credit: Francisco Roman/NBC

New Amsterdam has been renewed for a second season at NBC. The news was shared this week as the first season of the series remains on the air every Tuesday night.

Now that the Season 2 is confirmed, New Amsterdam fans are thrilled with the news. But when will the second season air on NBC?

Since the first season premiered on September 25, 2018, and will probably run into late March or early April, fans shouldn’t expect the second season of New Amsterdam to hit NBC until September 2019.

It appears to run during the fall and spring programming schedule but being that New Amsterdam hasn’t finished airing the first season, there is no established pattern so this could change.

So far, there is no word on whether the second season will be a full 22-episode season or shorter but fans who have fallen in love with the show are just excited that it will come back for another season.

Alright, I'll admit it. I'm totally completely 100% hooked on #NewAmsterdam — Ruth Hickok, MD (@RABHickok) February 1, 2019

Sometimes I think I’m a little heartless, but then I watch #NewAmsterdam and cry every five minutes to reassure myself I’m not. — caroline hunter (@_carolinehunter) January 31, 2019

I need a new medical drama in my life. Since Grey's is dead to me forever, think I'll give #NewAmsterdam a go. — jackie (@foxyj1986) February 4, 2019

I just saw on Facebook that @NBCNewAmsterdam was renewed for a second season!! Best news today! #NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/jCoQfJf0k8 — Alana Clark (@aclarkcountry) February 4, 2019

New Amsterdam is based on the life of Dr. Eric Manheimer, a doctor who continued to work to save the New York Bellevue’s Hospital while battling cancer.

The show has Dr. Max Goodwin representing Dr. Manheimer and was written based on Dr. Manheimer’s memoir, Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital.

Dr. Max Goodwin is played by Ryan Eggold, who previously starred on NBC’s The Blacklist.

The ratings may be one of the reasons why the show has been renewed. New Amsterdam is averaging a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and has 11.9 million viewers. This means it’s the second highest-rated new scripted series only behind Manifest.

New Amsterdam originally received an order for a pilot season by NBC back in early 2018, but NBC quickly ordered 9 additional episodes to make a full 22-episode season.

Next week, episode 13 of the 22 will air, meaning we have another 9 episodes to go before the show wraps for the season.

New Amsterdam returns next Tuesday, February 12 at 10/9c on NBC.