New Aaron Kaufman show Shifting Gears set to air in February? Discovery teases Motor Mega Week

Could Aaron Kaufman be set to make his long-awaited return to Discovery with his new show Shifting Gears next month? It certainly looks that way.

The network just put out a teaser video promoting a new “Motor Mega Week” set to air in February, with former Gas Monkey Garage mechanic Kaufman taking center stage.

The fan favorite, nicknamed the “Bearded Wonder”, left Fast N’ Loud early last year but is set to return with a new series — as we revealed in October — called Shifting Gears.

When the new show was revealed, Kaufman said it was slated to air in Spring 2018 — so that would tie in nicely with Discovery’s Motor Mega Week.

The network teased fans with a post on social media which showed four cars pull up, one containing Richard Rawlings from Fast N’ Loud, a second with Thomas Weeks and Tom Smith from Misfit Garage, another with Ryan Martin and Chuck Seitsinger from Street Outlaws, and a fourth containing Street Outlaws stars Farmtruck and AZN.

After they all stop at a crossroads in their various vehicles, the camera cuts to a figure standing in a field — who turns out to be Kaufman. He looks tentatively at the cars, then says: “Alright, let’s do this!”

Discovery wrote in a caption alongside the video: “Something big is coming. MEGA. Get ready to hit the streets for #MotorMegaWeek – Feb 26 on @Discovery. #StreetOutlaws #FastNLoud #AaronKaufman.”

Watch the Motor Mega Week teaser below!

Discovery’s Motor Mega Week starts February 26 on Discovery.