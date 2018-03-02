NeverAgain student activists, Eric Holder and Jon Meacham on Real Time with Bill Maher

Tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher will be an emotional one right off the bat. The opening interview is with two of the #NeverAgain student organizers who witnessed the open gunfire massacre at their high school in Parkland, Florida.

David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are co-founders of the student advocacy group on gun control Never Again MSD.

Author Amy Chua is the mid-show interview guest. Chua’s latest book “Political Tribes” is a fascinating read about how the differences between us as a people can be our saving grace and our undoing as Americans.

She writes: “For 200 years, whites in America represented an undisputed politically, economically and culturally dominant majority. When a political tribe is so overwhelmingly dominant, it can persecute with impunity, but it can also be more generous.

“It can afford to be more universalist, more enlightened, more inclusive, like the WASP elites of the 1960s who opened up the Ivy League colleges to more Jews, blacks and other minorities — in part because it seemed like the right thing to do.

“Today, no group in America feels comfortably dominant. Every group feels attacked, pitted against other groups not just for jobs and spoils but for the right to define the nation’s identity. In these conditions, democracy devolves into zero-sum group competition — pure political tribalism.”

The roundtable guests are former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and historian Jon Meacham.

Holder’s group, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee is suing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Monday over his refusal to call special elections to fill two open legislative seats. Wisconsin Democrats have demanded that Walker call these two additional special elections and give their party an opportunity to make more gains in congressional seats.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Time contributing editor Jon Meacham has been touring the country speaking publicly about the ramifications and reasons for the Trump presidency.

Meacham is a presidential historian and the author of best-selling books about Presidents Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and George H.W. Bush. He’s currently working on a book about James Madison.

