Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina first look — The teenage witch comes right before Halloween!

Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix’s upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In a stunning display, Netflix has bewitched the TV critics already with their startling opener at the recent Television Critics Association summer press tour with an eerie teenage witch procession that greeted critics in a dark room ahead of their panels with no spoken word. Just the date of the premiere on the back of their school letterman jackets.

Netflix has shared the first two official photos of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina in its new upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

In the first photo below, we see Shipka as Sabrina Spellman alone in the woods.

The second photo released today is a scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina with Richard Coyle cast as Father Blackwood.

Shipka is kneeling as Sabrina. In the background we see Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman; Mirando Otto as Zelda Spellman; and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph, and Tati Gabrielle as The Weird Sisters circling Sabrina in this ritual.

Sabrina’s Premise

This is a coming-of-age origin yarn with adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

It will dabble in the occult, horror, and witchcraft. Described by the network as quite dark, “in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.”

The adaptation has a bit of Harry Potter in it too with the wrestling of the supernatural self and human self. Sabrina is half-witch, half-mortal.

Her mission? To act as a buffer betwixt the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans go about their business.

Production Pedigree

The series sees Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also is the chief creative officer of Archie Comics, writing the script and executive producing alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. This is a Warner Bros Television-based Berlanti Productions effort.

Casting

Sabrina features Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Mirando Otto as Zelda Spellman and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle as “The Weird Sisters.” Also, cast are Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starts streaming October 26, 2018, on Netflix