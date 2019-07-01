Netflix The Witcher drops Comic-Con teaser images

The Witcher from Netflix is coming to the 2019 Comic-Con International in San Diego, the annual event held this year from July 18-21 with a Preview Night on July 17 at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

Netflix announced the series will debut in Hall H with the cast panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 19

Also today, the official social handles were launched as the network dropped the first look at the three lead characters: Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a fantastical yarn about “fate and family.”

Geralt of Rivia is described as a “solitary monster hunter” who finds humanity exceeds monsters in the “wicked department.” He is joined by two who help him in his quest: Ciri and Yennefer.

Netflix says: “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

When is the panel?

The Witcher is headed to San Diego Comic-Con with a panel at 2:15 PM on July 19 in Hall H.

Cast and characters:

Henry Cavill leads the cast of The Witcher, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra is cast as Yennefer and Freya Allan is cast as Ciri.

Additional cast include Jodhi May as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina, Emma Appleton cast as Renfri, Eamon Farren cast as Cahir, Joey Batey cast as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen cast as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson cast as Istredd, Maciej Musiał cast as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte cast as Dara, and Anna Shaffer cast as Triss.

Who moderates the panel?

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown will moderate the panel which includes cast members Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan along with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Along with first look imagery of the cast, fans were shown the first look at the series logo along with the teaser poster.

Bonus Comic-Con Intel:

NX, the @netflix space for everything super, sci-fi, gaming, fantasy, anime, and beyond will be the place for fans to track all news on the series out of the convention on @NXonNetflix Twitter and Instagram handles.

Fans can follow all the official show news on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

The Witcher was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. It is based on the eponymous book by Andrzej Sapkowski. Sapkowski is working on the Netflix series as a creative consultant.

The Witcher is coming to streaming platform Netflix as an eight-episode TV drama in late 2019.