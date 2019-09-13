Netflix original horror movies announced for 2019 Halloween season

Netflix sent out a press release today with news that they are releasing several original horror movies this Halloween season.

The announcement was made with a trailer giving hints at each of the movies coming — one a week throughout October.

Here is a look at the five new Netflix original horror movies you can watch each week to get ready for the Halloween season.

In the Shadow of the Moon (Sept. 27)

In the Shadow of the Moon is a psychological thriller starring Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as a Philadelphia cop who wants to be a detective and starts tracking a serial killer that resurfaces every nine years.

When the crimes defy science, it starts to destroy his life. Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth) co-star in the Netflix original horror series directed by Jim Mickle (Mulberry Street).

In the Tall Grass (Oct. 4)

Up next is a real treat for fans of both the Master of Horror Stephen King and his very talented son, author Joe Hill. In the Tall Grass is based on a novella that King and Hill co-wrote and is now getting the Netflix original series treatment.

The story is about siblings, Becky and Cal, who are on a road trip. When they pull over, they hear a young boy crying for help in a field of tall grass. When they enter to find him, they come face to face with true horror.

Fractured (Oct. 11)

Fractured is another story of someone on a road trip who ends up in a horrific situation. Sam Worthington (Avatar) is a man driving home after a rough holiday weekend with the inlaws who pulls into a rest stop with his wife and daughter.

When his daughter is hurt, they rush her to the emergency room at a local hospital and learn that it is run in a very dubious manner. When his wife and daughter disappear from the hospital with no records of ever being there, Ray has to find out what happened before it is too late.

Eli (Oct. 18)

Eli tells the story of a young boy with a debilitating illness that forces him to live sealed off from the real world. His parents then decide to trust a doctor (Lili Taylor, The Conjuring), whose experimental treatments might be the boy’s only hope.

However, during the treatments, Eli has to figure out who he can trust as he starts to be haunted by something that might be lurking inside the house.

Rattlesnake (Oct. 25)

Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) stars as a single mother driving cross country with her young daughter when their car breaks down. This seems to be a theme here.

When her daughter is big by a poisonous rattlesnake, she is desperate to save her child’s life and accepts the help of a mystery woman who heals her. In exchange, Katrina is asked to kill a stranger by sundown or her daughter will die.

All the new Netflix original horror series will premiere on Fridays until Halloween week.