NeNe Leakes says leaked Real Housewives of Atlanta cast photo is fake

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming up soon and fans want to know for sure who will be holding a peach. Well on Sunday, a new RHOA cast photo leaked and it showed three new women added as full-time housewives but according to NeNe Leakes, it’s not real.

In the leaked photo, we saw all of last year’s RHOA cast minus Kim Zolciak, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield. None of them are returning for the show. In their place (and also right in the middle of the photo) it showed the new peach holders being Eva Marcille with two other women.

Of the other two women pictured, one is Shamari Devoe, the wife of New Edition and BBD singer Ronnie Devoe. The other woman is Tanya Sam, a registered nurse and Atlanta business owner.

Both have been rumored to be joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for Season 11 but neither has been officially confirmed as peach holders.

As the freshly leaked RHOA photo started making the rounds and Bravo fans started getting excited for the start of Season 11, NeNe Leakes had something to say.

“It SUCKS to have a LEAKED cast photo out there that doesn’t represent some of us in the best light! funny how this only happens with #RHOA cast! Just know that, this is not the OFFICIAL cast photo!,” Leakes wrote on Instagram.

In the post refuting the new cast photo, NeNe also dropped a picture of herself wearing the same dress as in the cast photo. Clearly, she was not happy about the way she looked in it or maybe it was just her positioning in the picture. We all know who belongs in the middle.

Also, take note that NeNe did not deny that those were the peach holders this season. Is Marlo Hampton going to be a friend of the housewives forever?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for Season 11 later this fall. No premiere date has been announced.