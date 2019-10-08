Neil deGrasse Tyson talks sexual misconduct allegations on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Star Talk and Cosmos star Neil deGrasse Tyson addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct in a very public forum last night with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

The famous astrophysicist, author and TV star was booked as the opening guest on Monday, October 7.

While on The Late Show, Neil deGrasse Tyson shared about his emotional ride over the last year, discussing the sexual assault allegations with Colbert along with news about his new book.

Colbert spoke cautiously as Tyson shared his feelings and reactions to the year of accusations leveled at the astrophysicist who expressed that his fans buoyed him emotionally while the chips were down. He discussed previous allegations against him with regard to sexual assault and the #MeToo movement.

Colbert then asked Tyson what he had learned from the year-long ordeal.

“I learned that I had friends in times of need, and in a time of stress. As a scientist, I spend most of my time thinking objectively about the world. Spending less time thinking about emotions and of stress … when I needed it most, people were there for me,” he said.

They didn’t go into detail about the allegations waged at Neil deGrasse Tyson. Instead, he spoke about the support he received after being accused. However, Tyson has discussed the details of what happened, from his perspective at least, in the past.

When the news was breaking, Tyson wrote a lengthy reply back in December 2018, addressing each claim of sexual misconduct on Facebook.

Also on Colbert’s show, deGrasse Tyson was also on to promote a new book titled Letters from an Astrophysicist, as he shared some of the stories behind the letters he included in his new book, including witnessing the 9/11 attacks in New York City and a poignant one to his late father.

“It contains letters that I just wrote…there’s an open letter I wrote September 12th, because I lived two blocks from Ground Zero and just to witness that was … I mean, I get…I well up just remembering that.”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.