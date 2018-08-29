Neek Bey from Black Ink Crew: Chicago didn’t tell his mom about living with Charmaine

Neek Bey isn’t new to Black Ink Crew: Chicago, though he’s not seen on the show too often. He joined the cast last season as Charmaine’s boyfriend, making it clear that he wouldn’t even do reality TV if it weren’t for his girlfriend.

On the next episode of the VH1 hit, Charmaine will meet Neek Bey’s mom and it’s not going to go over well.

In the Black Ink Crew: Chicago sneak peek, Charmaine’s mom confirms that the two have been dating for two years now before suggesting that maybe her daughter has been hiding Neek from the family. Her dad then suggests that he could have a whole other family somewhere.

That was an awkward way to kick off the meeting and things only went downhill from there.

When Neek Bey’s mom showed up to the family meal, she was introduced to Charmaine but refused to sit by her, choosing to sit by Neek instead. Then, she offered up a bit of a backhanded compliment.

Neek’s mom started out commenting on how beautiful Charmaine is before zeroing in on her low-cut shirt. In the scene, she won’t stop commenting on how much of Charmaine’s cleavage is showing and that she really needs to pull her shirt up. That clearly makes the Black Ink star uncomfortable as she tries to cover herself up with very little fabric to help her.

When asked about what she does for work, Charmaine explained how she manages the tattoo shop and has a radio show on WGCI. That wasn’t good enough for Neek’s mom, who responded, “A job is a job. I expect better than that.”

So when Charmaine’s parents revealed that she and Neek live together, which his mom didn’t even know yet, you can imagine how that went over!

Clearly, Neek was raised by a very conservative mother who doesn’t want to see her son shacking up with a woman. She made it clear that their Christian beliefs don’t support his current lifestyle and we can’t help but wonder if that will put a fire under Neek to just propose to his girlfriend soon.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.