NCIS wishes fans a Happy Thanksgiving as viewers send messages to cast in return

As Thanksgiving Day has arrived, so have the well-wishes that NCIS cast members are receiving from fans. That isn’t just limited to the parent show of NCIS, but also for NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans as well.

Many of the cast members from the trio of shows will likely be posting on social media about Thanksgiving as the day progresses, but the official NCIS page on Twitter has already posted a message thanking fans for their support and wishing them and the cast a Happy Thanksgiving.

It came after Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on NCIS, posted a note on Twitter earlier in the day.

That feeling when you’re up before the rest of the family, and you get the couch all to yourself. A good book, a blanket, and the sound of rain.#Thankful — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) November 28, 2019

Fans chime in on social media with posts to NCIS cast

NCIS fans have also been flooding social media with Happy Thanksgiving wishes aimed at cast members from the trio of shows, including messages to Chris O’Donnell (Callen) and LL Cool J (Sam) from NCIS: Los Angeles and to Emily Wickersham (Bishop) from NCIS.

@EmilyWickersham I just wanted to let you know How much I enjoy seeing you on NCIS You have a wonderful sense of humor Hope you have a Wonderful Happy Thanksgiving — Susie (@cutieqsusie123) November 27, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving to the entire cast! #NCIS — Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) November 28, 2019

@llcoolj Just watched you on Colbert. Much respect! Love NCIS LA too. Happy Thanksgiving to you and family. — Mary Hile (@MaryHile) November 28, 2019

A note was even left for Lucas Black, who played Christopher Lasalle on NCIS: New Orleans for a number of years. He has left the show to spend time with his family, leading to a lot of fans missing him on the spin-off.

The actor himself also left a post on social media speaking about how thankful he is on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks IN all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 #HappyThanksgiving #Thankful — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving and miss you on NCIS:NO! — Laurie Snow (@LaurieSnow18) November 28, 2019

Trio of NCIS shows will return

While everyone enjoys the Thanksgiving holiday, there is good news about all three shows. CBS has revealed information on the next new episodes for each of the programs.

On Tuesday night, the NCIS: New Orleans return date was revealed after a very dramatic episode. It will take place on December 17, following the next all-new episodes of NCIS and FBI on CBS.

A new NCIS: Los Angeles episode is on Sunday night (December 1) when Hetty must face a demon from her past.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c, NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c, and NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights on 9/8c on CBS.