NCIS star suggests fall finale is ‘a Christmas miracle’

The NCIS fall finale airs on Tuesday night and it could be a big one. This is Season 17, Episode 10 and it is called The North Pole. There is every hint that a cliffhanger will finish off the hour and leave fans hanging until winter.

By now, it’s very likely that every NCIS fan knows that Cote de Pablo is returning as Ziva David for the fall finale. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since the second episode of this season, but she is back to ask Gibbs for some help.

It has always been a lot of fun to see episodes that featured Mark Harmon and Cote de Pablo working together and they often find themselves in some tense situations. The latest clip for this new episode suggests that it is going to happen again.

But before it airs on Tuesday, December 17, one of the regular NCIS cast members offered a big tease on social media about the new episode. Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, posted the Twitter message shared below.

Tonight, y’all. It’s happening. It’s really happening. Some would call it a Christmas miracle. Most would call it another badass episode of @NCIS_CBS See you then. https://t.co/zGglhDb0kC — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) December 17, 2019

Now, what many fans hope that he is hinting at, is that Ziva David is finally going to be reunited with her family. She needs the help of Gibbs with “the one thing” that has to be taken care of before she can return to see her family.

From what we know about the first new episode in 2020, he is definitely going to try to help her out. But, of course, fans already know that Gibbs would do that, as it has always seemed like Ziva has taken on the role of his daughter on the show. So his help will not come as a surprise to any viewers. But will he succeed?

The new preview for the fall finale certainly ramps up the excitement level for the new episode, but so does the social media push from Brian Dietzen. It’s all serving as more reminders that none of us want to miss this episode.

Readers may also want to check out a highlight reel that CBS released that shares the best moments of Ziva David through the run of the show.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.