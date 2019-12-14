NCIS spoilers: Winter premiere information revealed

NCIS spoilers for Season 17, Episode 11, have now been revealed by CBS. The spoilers are for the winter premiere of the show, scheduled to take place in January.

There is still one more new episode left to debut during the fall 2019 portion of Season 17, with Episode 10 airing on Tuesday, December 17. We have some intriguing spoilers about that episode, as well. It serves as the fall finale.

But back to the winter premiere. According to CBS, it is going to air on Tuesday, January 7. That’s a while off still, but it is never too early to start looking at what story arcs the writers are going to work with next.

NCIS spoilers for winter premiere

The January 7 episode is called In The Wind, and it might just describe what is taking place with some of the main characters within the NCIS cast. It also appears to provide some heavy hints that a cliffhanger will take place in the fall finale.

According to CBS, Gibbs is going to face “the reality of his actions” after he helps Ziva with “the one thing” that she needed to be finished before she could return home to her family.

So what did Gibbs do? It’s very likely that he either helped cover up something or was a party to the death of someone coming after Ziva.

Yes, actress Cote de Pablo will be back for the winter premiere, reprising her role as Ziva David again. She is going to share a lot of scenes with Mark Harmon, who continues to be the central part of the NCIS cast as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The other stars also slated to appear in Season 17, Episode 11, are Sean Murray as McGee, Emily Wickersham as Bishop, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Maria Bello as Sloane, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie, Rocky Carroll as Director Vance, and David McCallum as Ducky.

Could this be the final time that we all get to see Cote de Pablo as Ziva David? Or will the path be cleared to where we can finally see Michael Weatherly pop up in a guest appearance as Anthony DiNozzo? We will all have to tune in to find out.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.