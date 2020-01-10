NCIS spoilers: Team must sadly reassemble without Ziva David

NCIS spoilers about the next new episode of the show provide details of what the team is going to have to face next. That doesn’t completely address what the team must deal with internally.

For a lot of Season 17, NCIS has been wrapped up in a storyline about the return of Ziva David. It was good to see Cote de Pablo as part of the cast again, but she has now moved on to other endeavors.

Unfortunately, during her last episode, viewers did not get to see the reunion between Ziva and Tony DiNozzo that a lot of people had hoped for. It even became a hot topic on social media with fans expressing their frustrations.

But now it’s time to move on — not just for the viewers, but for the NCIS team, which Gibbs needs to get back on track after a bumpy few months of action. Those bumps included living next door to a terrorist and caring for her son.

NCIS spoilers for Season 17, Episode 12

Below is the first official preview for the new episode, scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 14. The episode is called Flight Plan, and, as some eagle-eyed viewers already figured out, it will guest star veteran actor Patrick Duffy.

Duffy was recently seen on the Station 19 Season 2 finale last May, playing a man just trying to protect his home during a wildfire. But Duffy is much better known as Bobby Ewing from Dallas and the father from the sitcom Step by Step.

This time around, Patrick Duffy is playing Retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Jack Briggs, who seems to have a very close relationship with someone that is about to become a fugitive from the NCIS team.

As for the episode itself, CBS revealed that the team is called in not just to investigate an F-18 crash, but also the missing pilot who operated the aircraft. What happened to them?

Elsewhere, McGee (Sean Murray) reluctantly discusses a “very personal decision” with the rest of the team. Viewers are going to have to tune in to find out exactly what McGee is going to address.

Additional guest stars for Season 17, Episode 12 include Jonathan Chase as Navy Commander Marshall May, Lyndon Smith as Navy Lieutenant Rebecca Weeks, and Megan Gallagher as Under Secretary of the Navy Jennifer Leo.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.