NCIS return date shift: Bad news on whether NCIS is on tonight or not

Actor Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS return date was pushed back again. Despite CBS working to have the episode air on February 5, the State of the Union address is going to shake things up again.

There has been a lot of build-up for the new episode of NCIS, including a Super Bowl commercial. It was beneficial to the long-running series that CBS was carrying the big game because it allowed the network to provide a huge tease.

As shown in the Season 16, Episode 13 preview below, Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) makes an appearance on screen. It doesn’t necessarily mean that she is in the episode, though, but rather that the character becomes a hot topic again.

Did she say Ziva! The biggest #NCIS secret of all will be revealed on February 12! pic.twitter.com/pRcrk3dGVv — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) February 4, 2019

NCIS return date revealed

In regard to the question of whether or not “is NCIS on tonight?” the answer is a resounding “no.” That’s bad news for fans who might not have caught the date given during the Super Bowl commercial.

The NCIS return date has now been set for Tuesday, February 12, when the episode titled “She” will appear on CBS. There is a bit of mystery surrounding exactly what will take place during the show, but CBS did reveal a plot synopsis.

According to CBS, “She” is about a nine-year-old girl who is found hiding in a storage unit. It ties into an old case of a Navy recruit who had disappeared 10 years earlier. This is when Bishop (Emily Wickersham) finds notes that Special Agent Ziva David kept on the cast.

When you accidentally lock yourself out of your house. 😬 #NCIS pic.twitter.com/SONwi0gxZp — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) January 19, 2019

The NCIS return date also marks the return of the character of Ziva David. It is possible that the trailer was just used to tease her appearance and that she will only be referenced.

It’s also possible that she is seen in flashback sequences. Either way, fans will want to tune in to find out.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.