NCIS releases Ziva David highlight video for her time on the show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS and CBS are heavily promoting the return of Ziva David for the fall finale of the show. When Season 17, Episode 10 airs on Tuesday night, actress Cote de Pablo is back for another critical moment in her character’s arc.

As advertised by the network, Gibbs and the rest of the NCIS team is going to assist Ziva with “the one thing” that she said she would need to take care of before returning to see her family. Can they help her get it done?

It’s going to be a big fall finale for the show, giving fans something to enjoy before the winter hiatus takes place. The show will then return on Tuesday, January 7, for the first winter 2020 episode of Season 17.

Ziva David’s greatest moments on NCIS cast

The official Twitter account for the show just released a fun video of the critical moments that have taken place over the history of the show that involved Ziva David.

It not only serves as an excellent refresher for the character, but it also showcases to new fans how important she has been to the show.

Below is the full video and it is definitely worth watching:

Need a refresher? Relive some key moments from Ziva's long-standing history with #NCIS. pic.twitter.com/NwmTRqKufm — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 17, 2019

Cote de Pablo popped up during the Season 10 finale of the show, with the character of Ziva David appearing in Gibbs’ basement during the final few moments of the episode.

The reappearance in Season 10 wasn’t fully explained, at the time, leaving some fans to wonder if it was in the mind of Gibbs. Earlier in the episode, he also spoke to his former wife, a character who already died on the show.

It caused some viewers to wonder if this was a ghost of Ziva or a Gibbs hallucination. It had hinted that her character was also dead. When Season 11 began, though, it was confirmed that Ziva was back.

She appeared in the first two episodes but went off to do her own thing as Season 11 progressed. Now, she is back.

With several weeks off where CBS had rebroadcast episodes in the time slot, it is excellent that the show is back for the evening of Tuesday, December 17.

The unfortunate news is that it’s just for one episode, and then the show takes its full winter break before returning in January.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.